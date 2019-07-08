BITHLO, Fla. — On Monday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Rescue were battling a fire at a home in Bithlo that was using a propane generator after the power had gone out from Sunday's storms.

No injuries were reported

It is unknown how the fire was started

The homeowner told Spectrum News 13 that the storms from Sunday night knocked out power to his home on 4th Street.

He says he set up his propane generator and that he awoke later to smoke alarms and flames.

The 911 call came in at 4:30 a.m. and firefighters had been out for hours working to put out the flames. The roof came down and nearly everything inside the home is burnt, with the flooring compromised, described OCFR Battalion Chief Steve Sherrill.

Firefighters have not said what exactly caused the fire, but do say all signs point to the generator.

"Everything is pointing to an equipment malfunction on the generators part," Sherrill said.

Officials also said there were no injuries reported.

The homeowner does have another place to stay.