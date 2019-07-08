ORLANDO, Fla. — A flight from Baltimore to San Juan was diverted to Orlando International Airport and landed safely Monday after it was struck by lightning, the FAA told Spectrum News 13.

Southwest flight from Baltimore to San Juan struck by lightning

Lightning strike happened soon after takeoff from Baltimore

Orange County, Orlando fire crews called to OIA before noon

The crew of Southwest Airlines Flight 2133 reported the lightning strike shortly after taking off from Baltimore and decided to divert to Orlando," said Kathleen Bergen, manager of communications for the Federal Aviation Administration, in an email.

"The lightning strike did not occur near Orlando," she said.

The Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue were called to OIA before noon for an aircraft emergency. The location of the emergency was listed as an address on Heintzelman Boulevard, a road south of the airport.

The plane landed safely at 11:25 a.m.

We called the Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority for comment, but the calls were not immediately returned.