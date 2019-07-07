NEW YORK — Spider-Man: Far From Home swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday.

Spider-Man: Far From Home earns $185.1M over July 4th weekend

Opening gave Sony Pictures one of its best weeks ever

Toy Story 4 takes second place, Yesterday takes third

The highly anticipated film earned $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.

The opening gave Sony Pictures one of its best weeks ever. Far From Home has grossed $580 million worldwide in 10 days of release. It also came with an assist from Disney's Marvel Studios, which has partnered with Sony on this film and its previous Spider-Man: Homecoming release.

Disney's Toy Story 4 slid to second, holding strong with $34.3 million in its third weekend.

In third is Universal's Beatles-themed Yesterday, which tallied $10.8 million in its second weekend.

Ari Aster's newest horror flick “Midsommar” fell shy of his debut sensation “Hereditary,” opening with $10.9 million over five days of release.