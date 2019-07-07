ORLANDO, Fla. — A stretch of heavy rain, and eventually, cooler temperatures are ahead for Central Florida.

An extremely unsettled, soggy weather pattern is setting up across the region. The coverage of rain today through mid-week will be 70 to 60 percent. The rain gear will be needed for the foreseeable future.

The coverage of rain will be higher than normal for this time of the year. The higher rain chances and abundant cloud cover will send temperatures from the lower 90s today back into the middle to upper 80s by mid-week.

A trough over the Southeast U.S. combined with southerly and southwesterly winds will be providing the energy and fuel for regular rounds of rain and storms.

This combined with a piece of energy that will move southward into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday and Wednesday will keep the higher rain chances going for most of the upcoming week.

This disturbance may develop into a tropical disturbance by Wednesday and drift westward into the Gulf States.

Forecast models are in disagreement on the potential intensity, but nonetheless, there will be daily rounds of widespread rain that could be heavy at times. This may lead to localized flooding concerns.

The coverage of rain will taper to 40 percent by next Saturday and Sunday with temperatures heating back up into the lower 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

A disturbance has a medium chance to develop tropical characteristics in the Gulf of Mexico by mid to late week. This will increase the coverage of rain across Central Florida for most of the upcoming week.

The intensity and track of the potential system are uncertain as weather forecast models are not in good agreement. We will continue to monitor it for potential development and we will have the very latest in your Weather On The Ones.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

Surf conditions will be very poor today with a small east-southeast trade swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The rip risk is moderate and it is always best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the ultraviolet index is extreme and at an eleven, which means sunburn could happen in under 10 minutes.

If you’re boating, rain and storms are likely.

The winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 knots and increase this afternoon to 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

