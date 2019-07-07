ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver of a Lexus sedan hit who killed a good samaritan in a hit-and-run crash.
- Authorities searching for driver of black Lexus involved in 4th of July pedestrian crashes
- Black Lexus recovered Saturday by Florida Highway Patrol
- Crashes happened on Orange Blossom Trail near 41st Street
- PREVIOUS: 2 dead, 1 critically injured in back-to-back pedestrian crashes
Troopers confirmed they found the missing black Lexus believed to be involved on Saturday. The vehicle has a lot of damage along the passenger side.
Authorities said the Lexus driver crashed into three people on Orange Blossom Trail and 41st Street in Orlando in the early-morning hours on the 4th of July. One of them, Damian Bradford from Apopka, died.
The good samaritans had stopped to help a person hit moments earlier by a separate car driven by Lazeya Rivera.
Troopers said Rivera, driving a Dodge SUV, struck and killed 39-year-old pedestrian Nostaky Extanus of Winter Park, while attempting a U-turn. Rivera faces charges of one count of third-degree murder, one count of DUI manslaughter, and two other charges.
Meanwhile, FHP says the Lexus is registered to a woman in South Florida. Anyone with information about the driver or crash is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.