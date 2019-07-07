ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver of a Lexus sedan hit who killed a good samaritan in a hit-and-run crash.

Authorities searching for driver of black Lexus involved in 4th of July pedestrian crashes

Black Lexus recovered Saturday by Florida Highway Patrol

Crashes happened on Orange Blossom Trail near 41st Street

Troopers confirmed they found the missing black Lexus believed to be involved on Saturday. The vehicle has a lot of damage along the passenger side.

Authorities said the Lexus driver crashed into three people on Orange Blossom Trail and 41st Street in Orlando in the early-morning hours on the 4th of July. One of them, Damian Bradford from Apopka, died.

The good samaritans had stopped to help a person hit moments earlier by a separate car driven by Lazeya Rivera.

Troopers said Rivera, driving a Dodge SUV, struck and killed 39-year-old pedestrian Nostaky Extanus of Winter Park, while attempting a U-turn. Rivera faces charges of one count of third-degree murder, one count of DUI manslaughter, and two other charges.

Meanwhile, FHP says the Lexus is registered to a woman in South Florida. Anyone with information about the driver or crash is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.