NATIONWIDE — Disney released a teaser trailer Sunday for its live-action remake of Mulan.

First teaser trailer for live-action Mulan remake released

Remake of 1998 animated movie, based on legend of Hua Mulan

Movie set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020

The teaser, which Disney debuted during halftime of the Women’s World Cup, gave audiences a first look at the sword-wielding Disney heroine, played by Chinese American actress Liu Yifei.

The film tells the story of a young woman who masquerades as a man to fight in her father's place in defending the country from invaders.

The trailer draws noticeable parallels to Disney's 1998 animated movie, from a meeting with a matchmaker, much to Mulan's dismay, fierce battle scenes, as well as Mulan fearlessly taking on invaders.

Although the film is a remake, the story itself is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan.

Unlike the animated movie, the live-action remake does not appear to feature Mulan’s companions from the 1998 movie: talking dragon Mushu and her lucky cricket Cri-Kee.

Jet Li, Donnie Yen, and Gong Li will also star in the movie.

Along with the teaser, Disney also released the movie’s official poster .

Disney’s Mulan is set to be released on March 27, 2020.

Watch the teaser below: