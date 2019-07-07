For Joanne Carpino, Sawyer Motors 16th Annual Best Little Car Show is bringing back memories of her late husband Lou. He never got the chance to show off his 1967 Chevy Camaro, but on Sunday, she carried on his legacy.

“This was the last project he did. It just gives me a lot of joy. And I know he is smiling from up above knowing people appreciate the work he did to restore it," Carpino said.

15,000 car enthusiasts enjoyed Lou's work and 700 other cars that rolled into the show in Saugerties.

“Hopefully this generation of cars stays around for a while,” said Bob Page, owner of a 1956 Chexy 210.

“We love doing it. We love what they bring up, back in that era," said Jim Bracco, owner of a 48 F6 Truck and 49 Ford 41 Truck.

Not only is this event lots of fun for the people attending, but most of the money will be donated to local charities.

“This year, I hope to give back over 42,000,” said Bob Siracusano, owner Sawyer Motors.

Siracusano says the goal for next year is to expand to be bigger and better, so they can help more people across the region.