APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Apopka.

1 person dead after stabbing at Apopka home

Deputies said person stabbed was 1 of 3 people attacking person at that home

Stabbing under investigation

According to authorities, deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of South Central Avenue just after 8 a.m.

Three people came to that home and began battering a person, an investigation revealed. The person being battered stabbed one of the attackers.

The person stabbed later died, authorities said.

The initial victim who was being battered and subsequently stabbed the person is cooperating with investigators.

No further information has been released.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.