ORLANDO, Fla. — The woman accused in the first of two deadly crashes that happened early Thursday in Orlando is out of jail.

Woman accused in Thursday's fatal pedestrian crash bonds out of jail

Lazeya Rivera charged with DUI manslaughter in 1st crash

2 dead, 1 critically injured in back-to-back pedestrian crashes

Crashes happened on Orange Blossom Trail near 41st Street

Authorities searching for driver of black Lexus with Florida tag LLTC87

Lazeya Rivera hid her face under a sweatshirt after posting bond. The 22-year-old Clermont resident said nothing while leaving the Orange County jail Friday night.

Earlier Friday she appeared in court on charges including DUI manslaughter and 3rd degree murder.

Deputies say Rivera made an illegal U-turn over a median on Orange Blossom Trail Thursday — hitting and killing Nostaky Exantus, 39.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the driver involved in the second hit and run crash that killed one of three good samaritans who were helping Exantus.

Troopers say Damion Bradford was killed as a result.

Investigators released this dash cam video of the black 2017 4-door Lexus they’re searching for with license plate number LLT-C87.

You can call them or Crimeline at 1 800-423-TIPS if you have information.