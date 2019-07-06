WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice says it will press its search for legal grounds to force the inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, hours after President Donald Trump said he is “very seriously” considering an executive order to get the question on the form.

President Trump said Friday his administration is exploring a number of legal options, but the Justice Department did not say exactly what options remain now that the Supreme Court has barred the question at least temporarily.

On July 2, the Justice Department says the 2020 Census is moving ahead without a question about citizenship. The government has already begun the process of printing the census questionnaire without that question.

The President had said the question would be added to help enforce the Voting Rights Act, but the Justice Department had never previously sought a citizenship question in the 54-year history of the landmark voting rights law.

The Census Bureau's own experts predicted that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen.

The White House’s focus on asking broadly about citizenship for the first time since 1950 reflects the enormous political stakes and potential costs in the once-a-decade population count.

