OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the person who went on a joy ride with a train locomotive.

This happened at the Florida northern rail yard in Ocala one week ago. Police say the joyride began by busting through a chain link fence. Then the train had to cross a busy intersection and several other streets just east of Magnolia Avenue.

The whole ordeal has left police baffled.

"I have never heard of a train being stolen," said Ocala Police Lt. Michael Sommer. "I'm sure it's happened somewhere in the US, but I've never heard of it."

Extra security around the locamotives has been added as a precaution.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case call Ocala police at (352) 369-7000.