The owner of the Shadow Lake Golf Course is suing the town of Penfield.

He claims the moratorium the town put on redevelopment is unconstitutional.

The company's legal petition says the moratorium was originally enacted in 2016, but has been extended annually.

Most recently it was extended in March, even though it was intended to be a short-term stopgap.

It claims the moratorium is hurting its business — though the company also says it has no plans to sell or redevelop the course.

The 2019 moratorium would prevent "public golf course redevelopment" in Penfield, as Shadow Lake is the only public golf course in the town.