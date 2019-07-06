ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of children in foster care got new kicks thanks to a large donation.

Auditing firm RSM donated 800 pairs of shoes to Embrace Families

Donation targeted towards children in foster care who were previously at risk

Embrace Families serves over 3,000 children in Central Florida

The auditing firm RSM donated 800 pairs of shoes to Orlando-based Embrace Families for children in foster care who were previously at risk for being abused or neglected.

Glenda took in her step-grandchild after he was removed from his parents. She got a brand new pair of shoes for him thanks to the donation.

“Shoes that he can enjoy and not complain that his feet is hurting or his toes are hurting, 'it’s too tight, Mommy,' and knowing that someone cared enough to donate them," she told us. "We’re not really alone out there, because people do help out and they care enough."

According to Glenda, shoes can be one of those unexpected costs when you're suddenly raising a child you didn't expect to be raising, which is why the donation is such a tremendous help.

“He’ll grow constantly," she explained. "One minute you have a pair of shoes that fits, and the next minute, the shoes don’t fit, they have like a spurt."

Embrace Families uses RSM for their tax and auditing services. The group made the donation after a convention they held in Orlando.

While this will help hundreds of kids, Danielle Levien says Embrace Families serves over 3,000 kids in Central Florida, so they're always looking for donations of shoes and clothing.

To learn more about their efforts, visit https://embracefamilies.org.