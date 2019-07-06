ORLANDO, Fla. — Higher rain chances will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages this weekend.

Abundant moisture and active west, east coast sea breezes will bring higher coverages of storms both today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most neighborhoods.

The winds will be predominately out of the south from 5 to 10 mph today. The coverage of rain will be 70 percent with the best chance for stronger storms later this afternoon. Some of the storms will likely produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Some flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas could occur with the heavier downpours. So if you hear thunder and see lightning…wait the storm out inside a sturdy building and be sure to steer clear of any water covered roads.

The rain chances will taper late tonight and overnight into Sunday. Overnight low will fall back into the low to mid-70s. Another round of storms will be likely on Sunday.

The coverage of rain will remain high and around 70 percent for Sunday afternoon and evening.

An active, soggy week is ahead for central Florida. The rounds of afternoon rain and storms will be fairly widespread for most of the upcoming week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The higher rain chances and added clouds will keep temperatures closer to average rather than near record heat that we have been experiencing the past couple of weeks. The coverage of rain will range from 40 to 60 percent for most of this week so have the rain gear close by.

There is the potential for a disturbance to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by mid to late week. Right now, forecast models diverge on the track and intensity of the potential storm system. But, this feature will increase the coverage of rain for late week and into next weekend.

Stay with your weather on the ones for updates throughout the weekend and early next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Right now, there are no areas of concern, but there are some suggestions that a system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico by late week. Forecast models are not in good agreement on the track or intensity of this potential disturbance. Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

Surf conditions will be very poor today with a small east-southeast trade swell. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet. The rip risk is moderate and it is always best to swim near a lifeguard. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the ultraviolet index is extreme and at an eleven, which means sunburn could happen in under 10 minutes.

If you’re boating, rain and storms are likely.

The winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 knots and increase this afternoon to 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

