TAMPA, Fla. — The shark-dragging video that went viral in the summer of 2017 has a new twist as the last of the three men involved prepares for trial.

New video shows shark being shot with gun

Last suspect in shark-dragging case to go to trial, beginning in September

Robert Benac is one of three men charged

Benac's attorney says his client's participation was minimal

WARNING: This story contains graphic images and video some viewers may find disturbing

New video shows one of the men firing gunshots, almost at point-blank range, at a shark in the water.

Robert Benac, Michael Wenzel, and Spencer Heintz were boating in the Gulf of Mexico in June 2017 when they recorded video of a shark hooked on their fishing line being dragged at a high speed behind the boat.

The video went viral after being posted on social media and the three were charged with animal cruelty.

Charges against Heintz were dropped.

Wenzel pleaded guilty to a 1st degree misdemeanor of animal cruelty and breaking fish and wildlife rules. He spent 10 days in jail and paid a $2,500 fine.

Benac and his attorney Justin Petredis contend that he was not an active participant in the shark dragging or shooting. Petredis said Wenzel shot the shark before the animal was dragged.

It remains unclear how this new video may impact Benac's trial. Benac goes on trial in September.

"We'll do our best to show the whole picture," Benac's attorney Justin Petredis said in May. "And show what my client did and did not do and show that we don't believe he committed any crimes."