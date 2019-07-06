TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Florida's famous "Mr. Two Bits" has passed away.

George Edmondson, 97, died in Tampa

Edmondson's iconic cheer started almost by accident

Family hopes to hold Celebration of Life in Tampa next month

George Edmondson, 97, died in Tampa.

For 60 years, he lead the Gator Nation in an iconic cheer that started almost by accident.

Edmondson was never a student at the University of Florida, but he went to a football game with friends.

People in the stands were booing the team, so he wanted to cheer them up.

"And the only cheer he knew was from high school at Plant High School. It was "Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar" so he said 'Let's do that cheer for them,'" said Jane Edmondson, his wife.

It started a tradition at the school that would last for generations and earned Edmondson the nickname of "Mr. Two Bits."

His wife said in his private life he was conservative, but she said when he took to the field at "The Swamp," he was transformed.

"He was an enthusiastic person and he was positive," she said. "Whether we were winning or losing, we were at the games, it didn't matter."

Former Gator player and wrestling star Titus O'Neil said "Mr. Two Bits" was motivational.

"He was a guy that could rile up a lot of people, but he also brought people together," he said.

After Edmondson's retirement, the school started having honorary "Mr. Two Bits" lead the crowd during games.

O'Neil got his turn in 2014.

"I was so nervous, because he was a legend and it was a legendary thing to do in a legendary place," he said.

He said he hopes the tradition continues.

"I don't care what traditions are going on at any other university or any other sports or entertainment venue, he is truly one of a kind and he will be missed," O'Neil said,

The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life in Tampa next month.

Details are expected to be released shortly.