FORT MEADE, Fla. — The city of Fort Meade was one of six rural Florida communities to receive a $40,000 Florida Partnership grant.

Fort Meade is creating a strategy to improve the city

Community design, economic diversity and disaster resiliency

City leaders want to maintain it's small town charm

The grants are administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity to provide funding assistance to small rural areas, helping them to begin the strategic economic development planning process. The plan promotes community design, economic diversity, and disaster resiliency.

City Manager Danielle Judd, who has held the job for fourth months, said her staff prepared the application in a week and were ecstatic to be selected.

“This is a big deal for us. We’re really excited. We have about a year to put the strategy together. There will be numerous community meetings so we hope the media stays involved and stays tuned. It’ll be where we just set priorities and set ways to get things done. Quite frankly you’ll see a real big change in Fort Meade," said Danielle Judd.

Residents had lots of ideas for the big change in Fort Meade they’d like to see.

“Just a bank with a drive through,” said Kenny Holt, who said both of his banks closed, causing him to drive about 11 miles to Bartow to conduct his transactions.

“I’d definitely like to see more restaurants and more jobs,” said Donna Williams.

The city manager said American manufacturer Valmont Industries is building a facility in the city. The company is in the business of creating concrete utility poles. Judd said the company plans to hire about 30 people within the next 90 days.

A Burger King recently opened in the center of the town but Cassandra Carlton said she’d like to see more restaurants.

“Burger King is nice but something like I just said Carrabbas, Red Lobster, Chiles, something good that we can enjoy,” said Cassandra Carlton, adding that the current restaurants are good but she’d like more variety.

Judd said a priority would also be put on enhancing recreation. Carlton said she’d like the city to add a pool to its recreational offerings or convince an entity like the YMCA to move into the city.

Fort Meade doesn’t have a full-time city planner so Judd plans to use the state funding to work with experts and residents to create a road map to economic success for the former phosphate mining community of about 6,115 residents.

Improving the downtown area is on the to-do list, and the city has also hired a code enforcement officer.

“If you look at some of our storefronts, we can work on facade improvements. We can also work on sidewalks. We also are going to be putting a lot more emphasis on special events. That’s a way to get folks to stay here,” Judd said.

The city sits on US Highway 17 and 98, both major transportation routes in the state and alternatives to using the interstate.

“We’re focused on the corridor of US 17 to clean it up and have the foundation laid for infrastructure for future development,” said Mayor Bob Elliott.

While Fort Meade is on the cusp of change, city leaders said they also want to make sure the historic city maintains its small town charm.