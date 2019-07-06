DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — At an enormous venue like Daytona International Speedway, before the gentlemen start their engines, Jason Griffeth starts his.

At the speedway, every detail counts. The track needs to be paved and the grass needs to be pristine. And the man in charge of keeping things pretty at Daytona is very much used to being in the spotlight.

Griffeth has been the grounds supervisor since 2015.

"I mean I like grass and all," Griffeth said. "But I’m more into being able to see the results of your hard work, and being able to appreciate that."

His job is to make sure the infield is just right.

"We kind of don’t even want you to notice the grass because I promise you, if the cars came by here at 200 mph and there was tiny patches of grass and a lot of dirt, you would notice that. It would look terrible," Griffeth said.

Race weeks consist of 12-14 hour shifts and often go overnight. But he learned that discipline early on in life.

Griffeth grew up on a potato farm in Maine, but after getting out of the farmer business he became used to being outside, after landing a job at golf course.

Being outside was natural to him and it eventually led him to a gig that would be intimidating for most, here in Daytona.

“I remember my first year here, somebody was like well this is going to be the most looked at grass on that day, I was like, I’ve been on national TV for 15 years,” Griffeth said.

Griffeth previously was a groundskeeper at Fenway Park.

“I used to watch the 500 every single year as a little kid growing up, and it blew my mind, because we were buried in snow, it blew my mind that there was green grass somewhere. And to be that person mowing that grass now, it’s kind of weird,” he said.

Caring for the grass and making the Fenway turf immaculate has become quite a career for a kid who was once destined to pluck potatoes.