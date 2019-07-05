VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 4 caused at least one injury and a diesel spill, forcing officials to reroute eastbound traffic.

Troopers: BMW hits guardrail, pickup on eastbound I-4

BMW ended up partially under eastbound semi truck

Crews had to route traffic to SR 44, clean up diesel fuel

As of 2 p.m., all eastbound lanes of I-4 remain closed at Exit 118, which provides access to State Road 44.

The crash happened at 11:50 a.m. at mile marker 121 when a BMW hit a guardrail and a pickup truck, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes.

The BMW ended up partially under an eastbound semi truck, which stopped and spilled diesel into the eastbound lanes.

The BMW driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"It is estimated that about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled over several hundred yards on I-4," said Kevin Captain, a spokesman for Volusia County Fire Rescue. "Cleanup activities are currently underway. Meanwhile, rerouting is occurring off S.R. 44."

Troopers are hoping to reopen the inside lane by 2:35 p.m.

A crash investigation is underway.