WINDERMERE, Fla. — A man was killed on the Fourth of July after being struck by a boat propeller at Lake Butler in Windermere, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Authorities say fire rescue was called to a water rescue at the lake Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Rescue’s Public Information Officer Mike Jachles, the 30-year-old man was struck by the propeller of a 23-foot boat, around 100 feet from the northwest corner of Bird Island.

Fire Rescue says the man was killed. He has not yet been identified.

No further information is available at this time.

