HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man pretending to be a law enforcement officer ended up pulling over a real deputy Thursday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies: Man pretending to be deputy pulled over off-duty officer

Suspect fled scene, stopped by another deputy

Facing charge of impersonating a public officer

At about 8:30 p.m., Barry Lee Hastings Jr. was in a black Crown Victoria with flashing white-and-amber lights when he pulled over an off-duty Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy on eastbound Interstate 4, according to officials.

Hastings told the deputy to "slow down," but the deputy asked to see his credentials twice, officials stated. Hastings told the real deputy that he left his credentials at the office, the Sheriff's Office stated.

The deputy then offered to follow Hastings back to the station to see his credentials, then said he wanted to get more officers involved and called 911, investigators said.

Deputies said Hastings fled on I-4 eastbound but was stopped by a Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy on Branch Forbes Road.

Hastings' Crown Victoria was set up with a functional siren box and light setup, including a CB radio, officials said, but no guns or handcuffs were found.

Hastings is facing a charge of impersonating a public officer.

&amp;nbsp;

Deputies released this video of the siren box they said they found inside Hastings' Crown Victoria: