CINCINNATI, Ohio—The National Flag Company actually started as a printing business in 1869.

But as the side business of making American Flags and patriotic decorations became its most popular products—The National Flag Company, as we know it today, was incorporated in 1903.

Flags are made the same way as they were years ago

The company uses a 110-year-old-printing press

The company has a museum and offers factory tours

Artie Schaller is a 4th-generation family member who helps run the business. His great-great-uncle first joined the company in 1903, and worked there for 73 years.



“I do a little bit of getting material ready for the stitchers, sort of every day,” said Schaller, general manager. “I do handle our website and social media, I do a little bit of cutting. I've been out on flagpole installation. So, generally, I do a little bit of everything.”



The National Flag Company currently employs 31 people and all the flags are made the same way today as they were years ago.

“With a 110-year-old printing press, to hand-pinning and having an individual sewer at each machine. Nothing's automated, you can just hit a button and a flag pops out,” said Schaller.The 110-year-old printing press still churns out smaller printed flags, like ones you may see in a parade. The press also makes other custom prints.“We get our plates made here in Cincinnati from Langer, a local company. And anybody that has a logo, we just get their design made into a plate and the printing press can spit it out,” Schaller said.They make a lot of flags, in all shapes and sizes.“In a year, from the 4 by 6 inch smaller hand-held to the 20 by 30 foot, we estimate it to be somewhere close to a million.”The American Flag and patriotic bunting are its top sellers, but The National Flag Company also makes custom flags— from military flags and sports banners, to custom business flags.“We make a flag for the Honor and Remember organization and they are dedicated to giving a personalized flag to each family that has had a soldier lost in battle,” said Schaller.The National Flag Company's busiest time of the year, known as “flag season,” runs from late-April to the Fourth of July.

Forty percent of the company's sales come during those three months.

NFC’s biggest customers are Cincinnati-area city and county governments, but their products can be found all over the world.

Visitors to The National Flag Company can walk through the museum to learn more about flags and the company's history.

Factory tours are also available for people to see how the flags are made.