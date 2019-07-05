WINDERMERE, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boating accident in Windermere that resulted in a man being killed after being struck by a boat propeller on the 4th of July.

Man's identity expected to be released on Friday

RELATED: Orange County Man Killed After Getting Struck by Boat Propeller

Officials say a boat propeller hit a 30-year-old man near Bird Island Thursday afternoon.

Units were dispatched to perform a water rescue, but were too late to save him.

As investigators start their work, they believe weather may have played a role.

"Well you have to know what the weather is and look at your maps. And we have the technology now that you can monitor storm cells coming in. So when there's rain or certainly lightning or thunder, it's not a good time to be in the water," said Mike Jachles, Orange County Fire Rescue Public Information office.

There were five people on the boat that struck the man.

The man who died has not been identified, but his identity is expected to be release on Friday.