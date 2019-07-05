DUCK KEY, Fla. – Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key offers an experience you can only find on the high seas—fishing, filetting and dining.

Here are five things to know about its Hook n Cook experience.

1. Hawks Cay Resort offers many unique experiences, but if you love to fish and enjoy a deliciously cooked seafood meal their Hook n Cook experience is going to be right up your alley!

2. The Hook n Cook experience is either a half day fishing charter or full day. We went out with Fasttrac Fishing Charters for our half day experience which left at 7:30 a.m. and returned around 11:45 a.m. You can catch anything from yellowtail snapper, to grouper, some even catch sharks!

3. Once back at Hawks Cay Marina they'll fillet your fish on the docks and then you'll head over to Angler and Ale where the chef will prepare a delicious seafood meal with your catch!

4. They can prepare the fish three different ways--fried, blackened or grilled.

5. For more information on the Hook n Cook experience head to Hawks Cay's website.