NATIONWIDE — Altaire Pharmaceuticals has issued a recall of eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart stores over concerns the products may not be sterile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

FDA says there are concerns the eye drops aren't sterile

The over-the-counter products affected by the recall only includes specific lots, according to the FDA.

Affected products sold at Walgreens include:

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens -- Item #: 801483; NDC #: 0363-0185-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19

-- Item #: 801483; NDC #: 0363-0185-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19 Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens -- Item #: 801477; NDC #: 0363-0185-49; Package Size: 2 x 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19

-- Item #: 801477; NDC #: 0363-0185-49; Package Size: 2 x 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19 Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens -- Item #: 801482; NDC #: 0363-7500-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TCI; Expiration Date: 03/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/08/2019

-- Item #: 801482; NDC #: 0363-7500-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TCI; Expiration Date: 03/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/08/2019 Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19105; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019

-- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19105; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019 Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19050; Expiration Date: 02/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/23/2019

-- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19050; Expiration Date: 02/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/23/2019 Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens -- Item #: 801486; NDC #: 0363-0191-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TDB; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019

The affected products sold at Walmart under the Equate brand include:

Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL

item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram

item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram

item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL

item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill)

item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill) Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL

item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL

item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size: 10 mL

To see specific lots and expiration dates for the affected Walmart products, click here .

Altaire issued the recall because of "management concerns over critical systems in the manufacturing facility," a recall notice said.

Using a non-sterile product that is meant to be sterile may result in "serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," according to the FDA.

Customers with questions about the recall should contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-800-258-2471 or emailing otcdruggist@aol.com.