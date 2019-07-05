NATIONWIDE — Altaire Pharmaceuticals has issued a recall of eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart stores over concerns the products may not be sterile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
- Eye drops, gels sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled
- FDA says there are concerns the eye drops aren't sterile
The over-the-counter products affected by the recall only includes specific lots, according to the FDA.
Affected products sold at Walgreens include:
- Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens -- Item #: 801483; NDC #: 0363-0185-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19
- Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens -- Item #: 801477; NDC #: 0363-0185-49; Package Size: 2 x 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens -- Item #: 801482; NDC #: 0363-7500-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TCI; Expiration Date: 03/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/08/2019
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19105; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19050; Expiration Date: 02/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/23/2019
- Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens -- Item #: 801486; NDC #: 0363-0191-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TDB; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019
The affected products sold at Walmart under the Equate brand include:
- Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
- Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL
- Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
- Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
- Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
- Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL
- Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill)
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL
- Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL
- Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size: 10 mL
To see specific lots and expiration dates for the affected Walmart products, click here.
Altaire issued the recall because of "management concerns over critical systems in the manufacturing facility," a recall notice said.
Using a non-sterile product that is meant to be sterile may result in "serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," according to the FDA.
Customers with questions about the recall should contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-800-258-2471 or emailing otcdruggist@aol.com.