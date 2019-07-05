NATIONWIDE Altaire Pharmaceuticals has issued a recall of eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart stores over concerns the products may not be sterile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

  • Eye drops, gels sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled
  • FDA says there are concerns the eye drops aren't sterile

The over-the-counter products affected by the recall only includes specific lots, according to the FDA.

Affected products sold at Walgreens include:

  • Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens -- Item #: 801483; NDC #: 0363-0185-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19
  • Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens -- Item #: 801477; NDC #: 0363-0185-49; Package Size: 2 x 15 mL; Lot Number: 19095; Expiration Date: 04/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/14/19
  • Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens -- Item #: 801482; NDC #: 0363-7500-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TCI; Expiration Date: 03/21; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/08/2019
  • Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19105; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019
  • Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens -- Item #: 801402; NDC #: 0363-0193-13; Package Size: 15 mL; Lot Number: 19050; Expiration Date: 02/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/23/2019
  • Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens -- Item #: 801486; NDC #: 0363-0191-50; Package Size: 3.5 gram; Lot Number: TDB; Expiration Date: 04/22; Manufacturer Initial Ship Date: 05/24/2019

The affected products sold at Walmart under the Equate brand include:

  • Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320  NDC #: 49035-189-49  Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
  • Equate Eye Allergy Relief  Drops  W-M item #: 567371432  NDC #: 49035-887-13  Package Size: 15 mL
  • Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50   Package Size: 3.5 gram  
  • Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49   Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
  • Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425  NDC #: 49035-191-50  Package Size: 3.5 gram
  • Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack  W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59   Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL
  • Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack  W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49  Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
  • Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654  NDC # 49035-882-54:   Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill)
  • Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998   NDC #: 49035-882-52   Package Size: 7.5 mL
  • Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #:  49035-145-10   Package Size:10 mL
  • Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238   NDC #:  49035-145-10   Package Size: 10 mL

To see specific lots and expiration dates for the affected Walmart products, click here

Altaire issued the recall because of "management concerns over critical systems in the manufacturing facility," a recall notice said.

Using a non-sterile product that is meant to be sterile may result in "serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death," according to the FDA.

Customers with questions about the recall should contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-800-258-2471 or emailing otcdruggist@aol.com.