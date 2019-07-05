ORLANDO, Fla. — With meals in hand, Kelly Fiori knocks on the front door of the Orlando home where Dixie Green and her husband live.

"Meals on Wheels" delivers meals to seniors, checks on well-being

Organization relies on donations, fans to help seniors deal with the heat

The pair are some of thousands of Orange County seniors who receive weekday meals from "Meals on Wheels," provided through Seniors First Inc .



Each door knock provides not just a meal but an opportunity to ensure seniors are safe – especially during the rising summer temperatures.



"It's a wellness check to make sure they're OK physically and aren't in need," Fiori said.

"We ask if they have AC or have a fan and if they're hydrating," she continued.



Dixie Green and her husband try their best to keep cool when the average temperatures outside are in the 90s.



"We don't have central heating and air, but we have an air conditioner," Dixie Green said.

Keeping cool comes at a cost that some seniors sometimes struggle to afford.

"It gets expensive, this time it's $165 and I know the next one is probably going to be higher but that's the way we have to keep cool," Green said.



Seniors First estimates that 1 in 10 seniors are living below the poverty line.



Orlando Utilities Commission has a variety of financial assistance programs to help seniors and others afford the cost of electricity.



ProjectCare is a community funded program, operated through United Way and 211, to provide emergency assistance to those in need.



OUC's Medical Alert Program provides qualifying customers with electric service if they require use of certain life-sustaining equipment.

Other OUC programs including Budget Billing and Power Pass .



The Greens are not the only seniors struggling with high electricity bills.



"In Orange County alone there are 16,000 seniors who may not know where their next meal comes from and in the Meals on Wheels program we have a little over 400 people just waiting to get services, and 200 of those are high risk clients," said Wendy Jackson, Seniors First's Chief Development Officer.



Those numbers represent many seniors in need of a meal and more.



"For many of these clients the only human contact they have every day is the Meals On Wheels volunteer, who brings them food every day," Jackson said.



While various programs help keep tabs on seniors, neighbors and family members are encouraged to do the same.



"Even if you don't see them up and moving about, just every now and then knock on the door and see if they need anything, see how they're doing," Fiori said.



While some seniors fight rising electric costs, some don't have any cooling source.

Seniors First is always accepting donations including new fans to help provide to seniors in need.