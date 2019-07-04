ORLANDO, Fla. — A simple rainbow-colored ribbon has become a symbol of hope in the years since the June 12, 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub.

Orlando Ribbon Project symbol of hope following Pulse shooting

Community Ribbon Making Day will be held July 20

Ben Johansen, creator of the Orlando Ribbon Project , had an idea that started in the hours after the shooting that killed 49 people.

“I got one roll of a ribbon and a pack of pins and said, ‘I’m going to make symbol here for the Center, so people know who they can come talk to,’” Johansen said.

Spectrum News 13 featured Johansen as an Everyday Hero that aired June 10, 2019.

Since that first ribbon, Johansen and a team of volunteers have helped create more than 825,000 ribbons, giving them to members of the LGBTQ community, allies, celebrities, and world leaders.

“Somebody else said, ‘How many are you going to make?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know, maybe I’ll make a million ribbons, and well, we’re almost there,” Johansen said. “We’re almost there. It’s kind of hard to believe, it’s so beautiful, people want to spread hope and love in the memory of our 49 beautiful people, and they’ll never be forgotten.”

Johansen is hosting a Community Ribbon Making event to help reach that one million mark.

Anyone is invited to take part at any time during the event

The Community Ribbon Making Day will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at The Center, located at 946 North Mills Avenue in Orlando.