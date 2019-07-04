DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A program in Daytona Beach is giving both shelter puppies and inmates a second chance.

Prison Pups N Pals is a re-entry program for inmates at the Tomoka Correctional Institution Work Camp in Volusia County. It's been going on for the last nine years.

Here are five things to know about it:

1) PRISON PUPS: The Puppies live with the inmates for 7 weeks and are in the care of their inmate trainer. In that time, they learn basic obedience skills. On July 3, the 52nd class of dogs graduated the program.

“We have graduated 364 dogs from this program, we have given freely 192 to veterans,”​ said Officer Gail Irwin, the Prison Pups N Pals Coordinator​.

2) CHANGES IN BEHAVIOR: The program has been attributed to changing the demeanor of both the dogs and the inmates that go through it.

“My favorite part of the program is seeing the transformation not only in the dog but within the inmates, myself and others around me,” said Jordan Berry, one of the inmate trainers.

3) CERTIFICATION: After a certain number of training hours, the inmate trainers earn certifications that can help them get a job when they are released.

“Each certificate has their hours and it has their specific tasks that they have learned to earn that certificate, so when they go out to re-enter society they can get a job because they have these certificates in their hands from the Department of Education," said Officer Irwin.

4) PAWS OF FREEDOM: Tomoka Correctional Institution and Halifax Humane Society have partnered with the Orlando VA to give a few prison pups from each class to qualified veterans.

5) DOGS THAT STILL NEED HOMES: There are two dogs from the class that graduated on July 3 that still need homes.

Dash is a 9-month-old, 65 pound, Mastiff/AmStaf Mix. The trainers describe him as a silly and happy puppy.

Bruno is a 4-year-old AmStaf mix who also needs a home. He is described as timid, loyal and smart. He won top dog in the post class competition.

If you are interested in adopting a prison puppy, call Halifax Humane Society and officer Irwin at the work center at 386-254-2676.