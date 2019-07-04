LAKE NONA, Fla. — As we celebrate our great nation's independence, a surprising number of our neighbors are not "extremely proud" to be an American, according to a brand new Gallup poll.

New poll shows less people say they're proud to be American

45 percent said they're "extremely proud," lowest level since 2001

The Gallup poll also digs into the generational gap

The poll finds that only 45 percent of people surveyed say they're extremely proud to be an American. That's the lowest level since Gallop started polling that question back in 2001.

"That's very disappointing as well as surprising,” Cathy Dennis told Spectrum News, visiting the Orlando area from Kansas City. "We want enthusiasm for our country and love for our country and hope that tide will turn."

"You see it on social media -- Facebook, Twitter, everything -- especially with the controversy at the border right now,” said Katelyn Casey, of Orlando. “That whole thing is extremely polarizing and when things like that are happening, I think for a lot of people, it's just hard to feel OK to celebrate (Fourth of July)."

"We've always just respected the flag and respected our president, no matter who is in that office,” Sharon Williams from Tampa told us.

"My level (of patriotism), I would say, would be in the middle,” said Alyssa Gallo, of Clermont. “In other words, maybe there's not as much community helping for a lower, middle class issue going on.”

The Gallup poll also states that the number of "extremely proud" Democrats is the lowest level in 2 decades. The poll also digs into the generational gap, finding that young people, 18-29, are most likely to report feeling only moderately proud to be American, at 33%.

"My only thought on why the young people don't necessarily feel that way is they just don't have the appreciation of what previous generations have gone through to give them the freedoms they're enjoying right now,” said Dennis.

"I feel like we're still one nation,” said Woods Waddle, of Tallahassee. “I still feel very patriotic, celebrating 4th of July with my friends."

"My daughter, she is in the Navy, so I've become very patriotic over the last two years,” said Micki Murphy, Orlando. “I mean, I was before, but even more so now."

Folks 65 and up are the most patriotic, with about two-thirds saying they feel extremely proud to be American.

"There's so much animosity toward each other, especially today and everyone is at everybody else's throats unnecessarily,” Judith Delaney, Clermont, told us. “And I think that has a lot to do with what's going on in Washington."

As for men and women, the poll finds that more men are "extremely patriotic" at 48 percent compared to 43 percent of women.