ORLANDO, Fla. — Independence Day will feature more hot and humid weather as hazy sunshine gives way to scattered afternoon storms.

Highs will run in the mid- 90s, with a few upper 90s in spots. It will feel as hot as 105 to 112 degrees with the humidity factored in.

Favorable boating conditions will exist for the first half of the day. The main hazard for boaters will be afternoon storms, with the better chance upon the inland lakes. Winds from the southeast will become a bit breezy at times, up to 10 to 15 knots.

This will help generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor if not flat. The risk of rip currents remains moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay close to an open lifeguard tower.

Storms will be around a 40 percent coverage; any cell may contain heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Activity will be driven by the inland-moving sea breezes colliding across the interior, keeping the focus of storms inland before winding down after sunset. Few changes will be found on Friday, other than a slight change in temperatures as highs return to the low to mid-90s.

Expect an increase in rain chances both Saturday and Sunday, trending into next week.

As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.

Watch for afternoon storms if heading to the beach and make sure to grab the sunscreen. The UV index is extreme and will take less than ten minutes to start burning.

There is also a moderate rip current risk to keep in mind before heading into the water.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days. Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

