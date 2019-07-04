Visitors are coming from near and far to see the Tall Ships take over Canalside for the very first time.

"It's a historical icon and they've traveled the world,” said Holly Faulkenberry. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Tall Ships are coming to Buffalo for the first time

Pearl Street Brewery General Manager says it will double the amount of people coming through their doors

Manager also expects this weekend to help with slow start after cold and wet spring

“I’m from Charlotte, North Carolina,” Faulkenberry said. “We wanted to come see the tall ships. We are really excited about it.”

But it’s not just the spectators who are excited about the ships.

"Thousands in this area, it's great for local business,” said Bill Casale, general manager of the Pearl Street Brewery. “We have to capitalize on it."

Casale said the Fourth of July weekend is always busy, but thanks to the Tall Ships coming to town, he expects it could double business.

"We've staffed up,” said Casale. “We have every employee working that we can get in. It's a great spike to the area, obviously with the poor spring we had, we need this."

Casale says the development of the waterfront also plays a huge part. It helps attract events like this and now the once bad location is the location.

"Pearl Street was a horrible location 20 years ago when we first opened,” said Casale. “With the addition of Canalside and events like this, we have a prime location."

The Tall Ships are in town until July 7.