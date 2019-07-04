BONIFAY, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Casen Page and Caden Page.

The children were last seen in the area of Highway 2 in Bonifay in the panhandle.

The children may be in the company of their father, 25-year-old Joseph Page. Deputies said he gained access to the home of the babysitter watching the kids by pretending to be a sherif's deputy.

They may be traveling in a 2014, white Ford Escape, Florida tag number 0768TW.

Vehicle has a FSU tag on the front, and a FSU sticker on the back of vehicle. If you see them, contact the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.