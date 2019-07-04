SEARLES, Calif. – Southern Californians are feeling the effects of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning that hit Searles Valley.

Numerous aftershocks felt across Southern Californian

106 LAFD stations in earthquake mode assessing damage

Minor damage reported to some buildings and roads

The earthquake hit around 10:30 a.m. with an 8.7 kilometer depth, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Originally the USGS reported the earthquake magnitude at 6.6, but updated the numbers to a 6.4 magnitude.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake can lead to damage in populated areas. Many people did report feeling the effects of the earthquake.

The earthquake was followed by three aftershocks with a 4.7 magnitude and 3.5 in the Ridgecrest-area, as well as a 4.2 magnitude in Searles Valley. Californians should not be surprised if they feel aftershocks hours after the initial earthquake.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire District, minor damage has been reported to buildings with small cracks, broken water mains, power lines down, and some rock slides. Highway 178 sustained a 12-inch crack west of Trona Road.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that officials are aware of the earthquake and that people should not call 911 unless someone is injured. LAFD said all 106 fire stations are in earthquake mode and will be out conducting strategic surveys of the districts to assess for damage.

The Kern County Fire Department said crews are working on two dozen incidents of fires around Ridgecrest and medical assistance calls.

The last time Southern California felt an earthquake of this magnitude was the North Ridge earthquake in January 1994 at a 6.7 magnitude.

Operations will continue as normal at LAX and Van Nuys Airport.

Searles Valley is 169 miles away from Los Angeles.

Spectrum News is working to get more information.

Pics from Ridgecrest area from my friend @eliseannsmith Her family felt the 6.6 quake. No major damage to the home but a $100 bottle of tequilla didn’t make it! I’m headed that way for @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/IIbv6X8w0t — Kim Passoth (@KimPassoth) July 4, 2019

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Southern California Jul-04 17:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/U0QmdQsbaW — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 4, 2019