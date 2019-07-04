ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by vehicles along the same stretch of an Orlando road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed just before 3 a.m. Thursday when a red SUV was attempting a U-turn on Orange Blossom Trail near 41st Street.

That vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian while completing the U-turn in the northbound lanes. The SUV then went off the road and crashed into a building. Three people inside were injured.

Moments later, three good samaritans stopped to help the man struck by the SUV.

That's when a black Lexus sedan struck those three people, troopers said. One was killed and another was seriously injured. The third person suffered minor injuries.

The Lexus did not stop at the scene. Authorities are trying to track down that driver.

Officials said video cameras at a neighboring apartment complex may have captured the crash and license plate on the Lexus.

The northbound lanes of OBT was closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.