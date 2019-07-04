WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The search for a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a man early Thursday morning has ended after the teen turned himself into police.

13-year-old boy accused of killing James Anthony Bacon, 25

Investigators say shooting stemmed from alleged "dispute"

More Orange County headlines

The Winter Garden teen is being charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old James Anthony Bacon.

Winter Garden Police responded to West Crown Point Road at Edgeway Drive around 1:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Cpt. Scott Allen.

Upon arrival, officers found Bacon shot and unresponsive. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m.

Investigators later identified the teen as a suspect and said the shooting stemmed from an alleged “dispute the two have been having for weeks.” He turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon after an hours-long search.

No further information is available at this time.