ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs is getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with its Red Hot & Boom event.

Red Hot & Boom on July 3 at Cranes Roost Park

Event includes live music, food and fireworks

Check for road closures, parking info before you go

The annual celebration takes place Wednesday at Cranes Roost Park and include live music, food and of course fireworks. The popular event draws thousands of people to the area, which can cause a lot of traffic.

Here are a few things you need to know about Red, Hot & Boom if you plan on going to the event.

EVENT LINEUP

The event runs 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., rain or shine.

In addition to fireworks the event will include live music, with performances by Mabel, Madison Beer, lovelytheband, Dean Lewis, MAX, Ally Brooke and Asher Angel.

WEATHER

Wednesday is expected to be another scorcher. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. Attendees are urged to stay hydrated. Several first aid tents will be set up around Cranes Roost Park.

ITEMS YOU'RE NOT ALLOWED TO BRING

• No drones

• No coolers over 2'x2' or coolers on wheels

• No unauthorized weapons, sharp objects or personal fireworks

• No glass containers

• No alcohol

• No grilling, propane tanks or open flames

• No pets

ITEMS YOU'RE ALLOWED TO BRING

Pop-up tents or canopies with no sides are allowed, as long as they are no bigger than 10'x10'. All tents and canopies by the amphitheater must be taken down by 4 p.m., while all others must be down by sunset.

Blankets and tarps no bigger than 10' x 10' are allowed as are folding chairs or beach chairs. You are also allowed to bring a soft-sided cooler that you can carry with a single handle or shoulder strap. Wheeled-coolers are not allowed.

ROAD CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC

There will be several road closures around Cranes Roost Park.

The rear entrance to the Altamonte Mall on Festival Drive closes at 8 a.m., according to the city. Festival Drive between the Altamonte Mall Loop Road and Central Parkway also closes at 8 a.m. Cranes Roost Boulevard at State Road 436 will close at 6:30 p.m.

If trying to make your way to the event, the city suggests taking the following routes:

Altamonte Springs

• If you live west of I-4, consider taking Central Parkway to Montgomery Road

• If you live east of I-4, you will not be able to directly cross SR 436 between Palm Springs Drive and I-4, and left turns are slow. Consider going to Boston Avenue or Maitland Avenue and making a right turn.

Orlando

• S.R. 436 from the Altamonte Mall to I-4 is very crowded. Consider alternate routes.

• S.R. 436 to Maitland Avenue and 17-92 are less crowded. Consider taking Maitland Avenue to Maitland Boulevard, then take I-4 or 17-92 toward Orlando.

• Taking Central Parkway and turning on Montgomery Road toward S.R. 434 to reach I-4 is less crowded, and easier to access than S.R. 436. It might seem out of the way, but depending on where you park, it will likely be quicker.

Maitland/Winter Park

• Plan where you park. Going east on S.R. 436 toward Casselberry is limited to traffic coming off Palm

Springs Drive and from areas on the south side of S.R. 436.

• Consider taking S.R. 436 to Maitland Avenue or 17-92 and then south to your destination.

Sanford/Deltona/Daytona Beach

• S.R. 436 from Altamonte Mall to I-4 is very crowded. Getting onto I-4 will take more time. Consider

alternate routes.

• Taking Central Parkway and turning on Montgomery Road toward S.R. 434 to reach I-4 is less crowded, and easier to access than S.R. 436.

Longwood/Winter Springs

• Palm Springs northbound to S.R. 434 is very crowded. Taking Central Parkway and making a right at

Montgomery Road to reach S.R. 434 may be a better option.

• Taking Central Parkway and making a right on Montgomery Road to head toward S.R. 434 may be better for those living west of I-4 in unincorporated Seminole County.

• S.R. 436 to 17-92 is probably better if you are going toward Winter Springs or Oviedo.

Apopka/West Orange County

• S.R. 436 is very crowded from the Altamonte Mall to I-4. Consider taking Central Parkway and making a left on Montgomery Road to head toward S.R. 436.

• If you are forced east on S.R. 436, go to Maitland Avenue, then south to Maitland Boulevard, then back west to S.R. 441.

PARKING

Both parking garages at the Altamonte Mall will be closed and unavailable for general parking. Handicap parking will be reserved to the parking lot near Festival Drive and Central Parkway.

General parking will be available in the lots at the mall and surrounding areas.