VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beach officials want to make it clear that fireworks are not allowed on the beach.

Fireworks are prohibited on the beach, says Volusia beach official

Cpt. Tamra Malphurs says it can harm sea turtles

Loud noises, lights can deter them from nesting at night

"The use and possession of them on the beach is prohibited," said Cpt. Tamra Malphurs with Volusia County Beaches Ocean Rescue.

Not only is it illegal, but according to Malphurs, it can also hurt sea creatures.

“It blows the pieces apart so it’s very difficult to pick up … sea life ingests those pieces,” Malphurs said.

We’re right in the middle of sea turtle-nesting season, which goes from May to September.

“The loud bang and the lights really deter sea turtles from nesting at night,” Malphurs said.

And with large crowds, unfortunately comes large amounts of trash.

“Last year we picked up about 55,000 pounds of trash on July 5,” Malphurs recalled.

She said it’s not worth the risk.

“We confiscate fireworks, and it is an arrestable offense,” Malphurs said.

She added that they normally give out tickets costing at least $50.