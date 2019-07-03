ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot and humid conditions will persist today as partial sunshine gives way to scattered afternoon storms.
- Soaring heat indexes to continue for Central Florida
- Temps may heat to record levels on Fourth of July
Highs will run in the mid- 90s, with a few upper 90s in spots. It will feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees with the humidity factored in.
Storms will be scattered but the ones that do form could contain heavy rain. Activity will be driven by the inland-moving sea breezes colliding across the interior, keeping the focus of storms inland before winding down after sunset.
July 4th will offer few changes as typical summer weather dominates Central Florida. The coverage of afternoon storms will be isolated, but the storms that develop may contain heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will stay in the mid-90s.
Rain chances will ramp up by Saturday and Sunday, trending into next week. As for the tropics, the Atlantic basin remains quiet. No development is expected for the next five days.
Boating Forecast
Favorable boating conditions will exist for the first half of the day. The main hazard on the water will be an isolated afternoon shower or storm, with the better chance upon the inland lakes. Winds from the north will turn onshore during the afternoon, around 5 to 10 knots. This will help generate a light chop on the Intracoastal and 1-2 foot seas offshore. In the nearshore waters, surfers will find it to be very poor with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay close to an open lifeguard tower.
