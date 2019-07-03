ORLANDO, Fla. — A 44-year-old Orlando area women who suffered a brain injury June 21 while on a bike ride has died, Orange County deputies announced Wednesday.

Emma Ramirez, 44, died Tuesday

She was transported to ORMC on June 21

Investigators don't yet know how she was injured

Emma Ramirez was transported to a hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue from the Westgate Resorts on June 21 after she asked to use the restroom at the business.

The investigation revealed at 7:05 a.m., Ramirez left Sand Lake Private Residences off Turkey Lake Road for a bike ride. Deputies were called to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where Ramirez was hospitalized, on June 22 at 12:19 p.m. to investigate.

“It appeared Ramirez had some sort of injury and security called Orange County Fire Rescue. She was transported to the hospital where it was determined she had suffered a brain injury and has been in a coma ever since,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No further details of the investigation have been released by the Sheriff's Office yet, but detectives are asking anyone who may have seen her during the bike ride on June 21 to step forward.

“It is unknown at this time how Ramirez was injured,” deputies said.

Anyone with information about Ramirez or her injury can call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000, Ext 70633.