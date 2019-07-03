HOMESTEAD, Fla. — South Florida is home to the largest child detention center for immigrants who are unaccompanied minors in the United States.

Last week, several Democratic presidential candidates there were in Miami for the debate stopped by, however, none were allowed inside. This prompted some Democratic lawmakers to make a visit themselves.

I want to believe that this facility is doing what it has been tasked with doing, but when you have staff look directly at you and bold faced lie - you have to ask...what are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/5t94SasE8W — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) July 2, 2019

Some lawmakers described the shelter as being like a prison. One said the whole place needs to be shutdown and lawmakers have to do something to help those kids.

"I came here to learn. I've been deeply moved by what I have seen, what I have observed. And I will go back to Washingtoon D.C. within the next few days much more determined to hold on to something I've believed in for some time," Rep. of John Lewis said.

As lawmakers toured the center, protestors were outside the facility holding signs that said "free the children."

Lawmakers have called the facility a "warehouse of children for profit," and many now want to hear from the president's top officials on how the kids are being treated.

They said they are prepared to subpoena them if they don't accept their invitation, and one Florida Representative said she's not leaving Homestead until she sees the girls who are staying there.

"I am not prepared to leave this facility until I see the girls. Until the girls can look me in my face and say, 'I'm okay. I am being taken care of.'" Rep. Frederica Wilson said.

I sometimes wonder how the people who have been put in charge of the care of migrant children can sleep at night. What kind of human being allows young innocents to live in squalor and go hungry? Shame on them!https://t.co/D0sw5AHu3O — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) June 25, 2019

A hearing has been set for next Friday and the acting Homeland Security Secretary and acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner have been invited to the hearing next week.