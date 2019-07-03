HOMESTEAD, Fla. — South Florida is home to the largest child detention center for immigrants who are unaccompanied minors in the United States.
- RELATED:
Last week, several Democratic presidential candidates there were in Miami for the debate stopped by, however, none were allowed inside. This prompted some Democratic lawmakers to make a visit themselves.
Some lawmakers described the shelter as being like a prison. One said the whole place needs to be shutdown and lawmakers have to do something to help those kids.
"I came here to learn. I've been deeply moved by what I have seen, what I have observed. And I will go back to Washingtoon D.C. within the next few days much more determined to hold on to something I've believed in for some time," Rep. of John Lewis said.
As lawmakers toured the center, protestors were outside the facility holding signs that said "free the children."
Lawmakers have called the facility a "warehouse of children for profit," and many now want to hear from the president's top officials on how the kids are being treated.
They said they are prepared to subpoena them if they don't accept their invitation, and one Florida Representative said she's not leaving Homestead until she sees the girls who are staying there.
"I am not prepared to leave this facility until I see the girls. Until the girls can look me in my face and say, 'I'm okay. I am being taken care of.'" Rep. Frederica Wilson said.
A hearing has been set for next Friday and the acting Homeland Security Secretary and acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner have been invited to the hearing next week.