LAKELAND, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office released new information Wednesday in an incident in which a Florida woman was arrested after she turned in her husband's guns to law enforcement as he sat in jail.

Courtney Irby now charged with trespassing instead of theft, burglary

She took guns from estranged husband's home last month

Courtney Irby of Lakeland went to her estranged husband's apartment in mid-June, took his guns, and turned them over to law enforcement.

She was subsequently charged with theft and burglary and spent six days in jail.

Some, such as Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, criticized the arrest because of her reported fear of her husband. Gun rights advocates wanted her prosecuted.

But State Attorney Brian Hass said investigators determined that parts of Courtney Irby's initial story were misleading. She told police she was in fear of her life when she took her husband's guns. But Haas said Wednesday that while at her husband's apartment, she "helped herself" to watches and a camera and that taking the guns were an afterthought.

The two have been going through a bitter divorce since January. Courtney has filed two injunctions against her husband; one has been dismissed, and one is pending.

She will now be be charged with misdemeanor trespassing instead of theft and burglary, Haas said Wednesday.

The prosecutor is also filing an aggravated battery charge against Joseph Irby for hitting his wife's vehicle with his car at low speed after a June 14 divorce hearing. Courtney said Joseph rammed her car, but investigators have determined that he was traveling at low speed when his car struck hers, Haas said. Joseph Irby did follow her for three or four blocks, Haas said.