DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Float along with the dive-in movie series this summer next to Daytona Beach.

Here is what you need to know before making your trip to Daytona Lagoon:

Daytona Lagoon is an outdoor water park just steps away from the white sands of Daytona Beach. On site, they have a wave pool, lazy river, water slides, along with games, and a go kart track. In the summer, things are spiced up a bit as guests are allowed to stay well after dark to enjoy some classic summer fun: a dive-in movie! Two times a month on Fridays, guests can stick around and watch a family-friendly movie from the comfort of their wave pool or beach area. The next drive-in movie showing will take place on July 5. They typically show the movie starting around 8:30 p.m. — 30 minutes after sunset.



Movie Schedule:

July 5 — Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

July 19 — The Grinch

August 2 — Incredibles 2

August 16 — Wonder Park For more information check out their website.