A multi-million dollar renovation, more than two years in the making, is set to improve care for seniors in the Capital Region. With new walls comes a new name for the revamped Albany County nursing home.

Renamed Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, it was a $80 million renovation. Now, officials say it's time to focus on the finishing touches.

"We're investing in the new technology to serve the residents and we're investing in new technology for it run efficiently to serve tax payers down the road."

For Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, it's been a personal process.

"When I had to put my father in the nursing home, it was actually here. It was the hardest thing you have to do in your life: [To wonder] 'are the getting great care?' and 'are they happy?'" McCoy said.

The facility will have 140 private rooms throughout six different wings — each with their own courtyard.

"They paid their taxes, they gave their dues. Now it's our turn to give to them," McCoy said.

The revamped home will also feature equipment geared towards employees, designed to make their lives a bit easier.

"How you approach your job, just like my wife and I approach the needs of our daughter, it makes a world of a difference."

They're hoping these changes will make the transition a little bit easier for both residents and their families, enabling the facility to feel just like home.

"No one, at the end of the day, wants to make that decision [to put] parents here, so I want them to [know] they did the right thing and know this is going to be a home to their parents," McCoy said.

The project is slated to open in 2020. For more information visit their website.