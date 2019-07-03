ORLANDO, Fla. — Kenny Kaminski uses his skateboard to get around downtown Orlando these days to save money.

"I have a very easy commute along Lake Eola, which is always great. Despite it being boiling hot and my feet being ruined... I'm good to go," he said.

In the past, he has been a frequent user of Orlando's bike share network.

"The convenience of them, just using your phone, is amazing. If you find one that isn't damaged, they're great," he continued.

That network got a bit of a makeover recently as the Juice Bike Share program was discontinued.

"We've been averaging about 35,000 rides a month, which is way more than we've been experiencing with Juice. So it's clear that the public wants access to the 'dockless' systems," said Billy Hattaway, the city of Orlando's Director of Transportation.

Although the Juice Bike Share program no longer exists, it's essentially been rebranded to HOPR , which are now the new blue bikes replacing all the old orange ones.

They're now dockless, which has been wildly successful, according to city officials in downtown Orlando.

That begs the question: Could we see more dockless vehicles, including electric scooters, soon in The City Beautiful?

That answer is still uncertain. The city of Orlando says it took a one- to two-year study before they considered allowing bike share programs in downtown. Now, the city is undergoing a similar study when it comes to electric scooters, but it says it should be a shorter determination period.

"We're in the process of doing our due diligence to make a determination whether we are going to allow them," Hattaway said.

"If in fact we do allow them, it will be as a pilot program, just as we did with the dockless bike shares," he continued.

Lime currently has electric scooters in other cities such as Nashville, Tennessee. After a fatal incident occurred in their downtown district in May, the city may end up banning them entirely.

In Orlando, the city stresses safety is a priority, but that incident won't be the determining factor for officials here.

"If we ban cars because of deaths on the roadways, there would be no cars on the roadways. It's certainly something we're concerned about," Hattaway said.

As a frequent user of Orlando's bike share network, Kaminski said he's excited for the prospect, but he admits there is a bit of a learning curve.

"They're very quick. I'd like to think that there would be a little debriefing on how fast they go," Hattaway said.