AUSTIN, Texas -- The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a possible connection between certain diets and heart problems in dogs.

Currently investigating 500 reports

Study done over 5 year period

16 brands may have a heightened risk

The Food and Drug Administration has worked on a study about the possible connection. The FDA studied over 500 reports of dilated cardiomyopathy over the course of five years. The disease can cause heart failure in some dogs.

The FDA identified 16 dog food brands that each had at least 10 cases of dogs developing DCM, many of them grain-free formulas. Peas and lentils are both ingredients found in food for over 90 percent of the cases. The FDA is investigating to see if there’s a connection between these ingredients and the disease.

While the FDA isn’t suggesting dog owners switch foods, some veterinarians are. Dr. Helen Rudnick of Urban Austin Vet Center said while the FDA is investigating peas and lentils as a possible cause, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If that’s a primary ingredient on their food, I would switch just to be on the safe side,” Dr. Rudnick said. “They really aren’t 100 percent sure what about these foods is causing it.”

The study is ongoing, and the FDA will continue to provide updates.