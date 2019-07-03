NATIONWIDE — If you're going to be out enjoying your Fourth of July holiday, AAA wants to make sure you're safe.

In partnership with Budweiser, AAA is offering people "Tow to Go," a free and alternative way to get home if you've been out drinking. The goal of the service is to promote safe driving.

AAA will take the driver and their vehicle home or to a safe location with a 10-mile radius for free.

It's available beginning Wednesday through Friday at 6 a.m., and it's available to both AAA members and non-members.

Tow to Go is available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only).