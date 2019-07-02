DELAND, Fla. — One of Blue Spring State Park's most popular and reliable visitors has been found dead: Dix the manatee.

Popular Blue Spring manatee found dead

Injuries suggest it was killed by speeding boat

Volusia is 3rd in state for manatee boat deaths

According to the Save the Manatee Club , Dix was found just north of Blue Spring in DeLand, and her injuries indicate that she was hit and killed by a boat that was most likely speeding.

Manatee researchers said this is a sign of a growing problem in Florida waterways.

"The number of manatees getting hit by boats this year has really gone up. Overall, we had 300 manatees being killed this year, and out of those, 81 of those manatees were killed by boats," said Cora Berchem of Save the Manatee Club. "That number in this time frame is larger than anything we have ever recorded before."

Researchers say that thanks to population growth, there are more manatees out there.

Even with manatee season over, boaters are being urged to be careful.

So far in 2019, Volusia County is third in the state in manatee boat deaths, behind Lee and Brevard counties.