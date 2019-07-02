ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange and Seminole County Sheriff's Offices are working to locate and apprehend a suspected carjacker involved in two separate car thefts in the span of an hour on Monday afternoon.

First carjacking took place in Seminole Co. around 5 p.m.

Second carjacking occurred around 5:55 p.m. in Orange County

Anyone with information asked to call 911

The first of the two incidents took place at around 5 p.m., according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Oxford Road in Fern Park, where the victim in the case told them she was holding the keys to her vehicle, a Honda Accord, when the suspect snatched them, pushed her, got in the car and fled the scene.

Less than an hour later, the suspect, still in the Honda Accord, bumped into another driver in a Kia Soul near the intersection of Granada Drive and Roxbury Road. When this second victim got out of her car to survey the damage, the suspect forced her back into the car and got in himself.

When he started to drive, that victim escaped, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators.

The suspect was last seen in that second vehicle, a brown 2011 Kia Soul with license plate Y75NKY. He is described as a Black male, possibly in his mid-30's with short hair and a thin to medium build.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 911 or Crimeline.