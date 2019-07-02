NATIONWIDE — Some packages of vegetables sold under the brands Green Giant, Trader Joe's and Signature Farms are being recalled because they could contain the bacteria that causes listeria.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the packages of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and vegetable bowls were recalled by manufacturer Growers Express because of concerns about possible contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The packaged vegetables were produced at a factory in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to grocery stores across the U.S., primarily in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maine. The FDA issued a list of the stores and states affected .

Most of the products that could be contaminated have "Best if Used By" dates between June 26 and 29, 2019.

Listeria can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in young children, the elderly, or anyone with a weakened immune system. Other short term symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

If you think your veggies might be recalled, or if you can't read the date on your packaged veggies, the FDA urges you to not consume them and to throw away the packages. Refer to the toll-free number listed on each package with any questions or requests for refund.

Growers Express issued a full list of the products recalled. It includes:

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash Cubes

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash Noodles

Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash Diced

Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles Fried Rice Blend

Green Giant Fresh Ramen Soup Bowl

Green Giant Fresh Sweet Potato Cauliflower Crumbles

Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles

Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles

Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Spirals

Trader Joe's Zucchini Spirals

No other Growers Express products were involved in the recall.