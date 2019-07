PINE HILLS, Fla. — Five pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Pine Hills Monday evening.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at 9:13 p.m. on N. Pine Hills Road near El Trio Way.

Four of the five pedestrians, including one child who was in a stroller at the time of the crash, were transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released.